South Florida philanthropists receive award from United Way

MIAMI (WSVN) - Constance and Mike Fernandez received a prestigious award from the United Way of Miami-Dade, Thursday.

The duo were honored with the Tocqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy, which recognizes those who contribute money, time and leadership to community causes.

They have contributed more than $100 million to charity.

The Tocqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy is United Way's highest philanthropic honor. It recognizes individuals who create lasting change. Thank you, Constance and Mike B. Fernandez, for all you do! #StrongerMiami pic.twitter.com/yqEPtqs3f2 — United Way Miami (@UnitedWayMiami) January 26, 2018

The reception brings together more than 400 of South Florida’s most generous philanthropists who contribute $10,000 or more annually to make our community better.

7News station vice president Andy Ansin is a United Way board member, and he presented the award to this year’s winners.

