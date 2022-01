(WSVN) - Some South Florida pharmacies will start distributing high-grade N-95 face masks for free Friday.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, select Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas stores have already received a shipment, so call ahead to see if your location has them.

Those stores will have them available by Jan.31.

