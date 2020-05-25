South Florida pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida cities joined the nation in honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.

Heavy rain and cloudy skies did little to prevent displays of honor and tributes to those who died while serving in the military.

As the rain fell, Miami Beach Police, led by the Honor Guard, held a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Veterans Monument.

“Rain or shine, through this pandemic, we found it fitting to honor them on this day,” said Miami Beach Police Sgt. Shantell Mitchell.

“We should always give thanks to our military personnel,” said veteran Joe Pigg. “No matter what branch you’re in, even what political party you’re with, without the freedoms of the military it just, it wouldn’t be the same.”

Both veterans and active military members want everyone to remember the importance of this day.

“Enjoy your time with your family at home because others put down their lives so you can enjoy the liberties and rights that we have in the US,” said Jacob Jimenez with VFC Miami Beach.

In Miami Gardens, Mayor Oliver Gilbert took some time to make sure his community never forgets and made a statement voicing his thanks.

Meanwhile in Hialeah at Triangle Park, Mayor Carlos Hernandez was joined by the Hialeah City Council and held a ceremony to commemorate those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces.

“So regardless of circumstances that we find ourselves in today, it was important here for us here in the City of Hialeah … not to forget,” Hernandez said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.