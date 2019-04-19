South Florida community celebrates Passover, Good Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida community members are celebrating Passover and Good Friday.

Parishioners of the Missionaries of Charity Church participated in the procession of the cross on Good Friday.

They sang and prayed to honor Jesus Christ’s ultimate sacrifice.

The procession imitates a series of images depicting Christ on the day of his Crucifixion.

Jewish members of the community will celebrate the first night of Passover on Friday evening.

The holiday starts at sundown and will continue through April 27.

The celebratory dinner known as Seder is observed on the first night of Passover and recounts the story of Moses and the Exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt.

