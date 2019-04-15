South Florida parishioners mourn Notre Dame Cathedral

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida parishioners are in mourning after the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught fire.

People in South Florida and the world watched in disbelief as one of the world’s oldest cathedrals went up in flames, Monday.

“It’s a great loss for humanity and also for the church,” Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said. “Some people have said that Paris is not Paris anymore without Notre Dame.”

At the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami, the church held their weekly mass and prayed for those affected by the fire.

Just before the mass, Wenski told 7News seeing the historic church burn devastated him.

“[The church burning is] quite a shock because, think about it, in the last century, Paris survived two World Wars, and Notre Dame survived the bombings that devastated much of Europe in the last century,” Wenski said. “Now, it’s destroyed by what it seems to be an accidental fire.”

The pain from seeing the cathedral burn was also felt at the Sage French Cafe in Fort Lauderdale.

Jean Luc Thebaud, a worker at the restaurant who previously lived in Paris, said people could feel the church’s presence throughout the city.

“The history is so strong in Paris,” Thebaud said. “You can feel it in the stone, in those monuments. It’s the first monument, the most visited monument in France, you know? The first one.”

As Paris and the world heals from the massive catastrophe, some in South Florida are hoping the heartbroken city can rise from the ashes.

“Hopefully, they will be spared, and they will be able to rebuild upon those foundations,” Wenski said.

The Cathedral of St. Mary rang its church bell for one minute at 6 p.m. in support of those in Paris.

