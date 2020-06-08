South Florida organizers pushing to defund police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of a South Florida organization are pushing to defund the police in the wake of killings by police of unarmed black civilians.

Tifanny Burks, a community organizer of Black Lives Matter said, “We want to take that money directly from police departments and reallocate it to the things that matter, actually invest that same pot of money into community-led resources that have actually been proven to really keep our communities safe, uplift it, and support it.”

Defunding the police, however, has been met with resistance from those in the business of law enforcement.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said, “We should always look to reform and be better. I think when we get into the mindset of all is bad, or all has to change, I think that’s when that becomes a little reckless.”

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said the idea is counterproductive.

“This idea of systematic racism across the law enforcement community is just not accurate,” he said. “This idea that you’re somehow going to reform law enforcement agencies by cutting their budget makes no sense to me.”

Burks said putting the resources back into the community will be better in the long run.

She said, “We believe that when people’s needs are being met, and we actually educate people on why violence happens, why there’s collective trauma, why things happen, we ultimately believe we can end violence in our country and in our world.”

Chief Colina said he is happy to hear the community’s side of the story.

Black Lives Matter is pushing the city of Fort Lauderdale to cut ten million dollars from their police budget.

