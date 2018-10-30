South Florida organizations team up to raise awareness for men’s health ahead of ‘Movember’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida organizations are working together to raise funds and awareness for men’s health ahead of “Movember.”

MassMutual South Florida & Wealth Solutions Partners teamed up with the Movember Foundation Charity to kick off “No-Shave November.”

Also known as “Movemeber,” the month is meant to bring awareness and raise funds for men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancers, mental health and suicide prevention.

At an event in Fort Lauderdale, local barbers donated their time and services to participants, giving them the facial hair style of their choice.

