South Florida organizations help spread holiday cheer to families and students

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are spreading cheer during the holidays.

‘Tis the season to make others happy with selfless acts touching families across South Florida.

Warm hugs and Christmas cheer brought plenty of joy to children this year.

At Lenora B. Smith Elementary School, Santa stopped by. Children were unable to keep their cool.

Customs and Border Patrol was behind all the gifts in Santa’s sleigh.

“It’s really a joyful moment,” said Customs and Border Protection Director Diana Sabatino, “that we can bring joy for just one day.”

Then, miles away in rainy Pompano Beach, Broward Health passed out turkey, stuffing and canned treats.

“Meeting to meeting, sometimes you forget what it’s all about,” said President and CEO of Broward Health, Gino Santorio, “so we like to do things like this, and it really brings back what we’re all about.”

The next stop was Hialeah, where Santa’s sleigh stopped by.

The Salvation Army and the Coast Guard were ready to help with a twinkle in their eye.

The Salvation Army angel tree hoped to help children play.

“Well, we feel a whole lot like Santa Claus on Christmas Day,” said Salvation Army’s Colonel Dennis Strissel.

Then, it was off to the Seaquarium where children got to see Flipper go!

Miami-Dade Firefighters joined teenagers with special needs to enjoy a holiday show.

The Hispanic American Firefighters Association made sure everyone felt like they belonged.

One member said, “This is the 26th year going strong.”

And last but not least, was the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

Home Depot provided children with quite the surprise bounty.

Office Depot’s Jerri Devard said, “There is excitement and joy that is spread around.”

A check for $10,000 eliminated any trace of a frown.

The holidays are about giving. It’s a message you can’t miss, and for the lives that are impacted, the happy students wanted to wish you a, “Merry Christmas!”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.