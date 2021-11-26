HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Helping others have a happy Thanksgiving.

Organizations across South Florida gave back to the community to keep it strong this holiday season.

At Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood, Championship Boxer Evander Holyfield on hand prepared 40 turkeys to serve the community.

This Thanksgiving banquet also provided plenty of clothes and hygiene products to homeless and hungry in the community.

“There’s individuals out there in the streets affected by covid 19 they’ve been evicted from their homes, their apartments and they have no place to go,” said William Byrd.

Head South to a packed room at Camillus house in Miami.

“We want to make sure all of you know you are not alone,” said Florida State Senator, IIeana Garcia.

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the delicious fixings dished out to all in attendance for the 61st year. 120 turkeys were cooked for more than 300 needy people with haircuts given outside free of charge.

Those in charge said due to covid, rules for volunteers are more stringent. Making those who are here to help all the more appreciated.

“We are going to have fewer people possible and available to help us. So we are thankful for these volunteers who take time out of their thanksgiving day to give back,” said Hilda Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Camillus house.

Lines also formed in little Havana where the Kiwanis club served up dinner to more than 150 seniors at Smathers plaza.

Then over at the Joseph Caleb center on Northwest 22nd avenue, Thanksgiving on the go.

More than 2,500 meals were ready to be served by former dolphins and hurricane player Bryant Mckinnie and members of Miami-Dade corrections looked to connect with the community.

“It’a thanksgiving and we are fortunate to be in the position to give back to these families who are in need of meals for thanksgiving,” said Former Miami Dolphins player, Bryant Mckinnie.

It wasn’t all about the food.

The city of North Miami held it’s 46th annual Winter National Thanksgiving day parade.

Kids got candy and a chance to check out the floats.

At Tropical park, runners laced up to burn some calories.

After a one year hiatus the Baptist Health Turkey Trot was back to help gather food for Camillus house.

Nicole Lopez competed for the first time with her mother by her side.

“It’s such a beautiful event to see everyone come out. Wake up at 5 am, come out by 7 and run,” said Nicole Lopez.

Back in Broward county, thousands of runners gathered for a 5k race along A1A.

