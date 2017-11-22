South Florida organization distributes free food in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida non-profit is giving those in need a holiday helping.

The organization Farm Share hosted a free food distribution event at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami.

Volunteers passed out free bags of food for people waiting in lines Wednesday morning, just in time for Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’re going to be passing out frozen chicken, canned food, frozen cakes, fresh vegetables and bread to the community,” said Farm Share Director Alfio Ferrea.

Farm Share recovers food that would otherwise go to waste and gives the donated items to places like soup kitchens and homeless shelters to combat hunger and food insecurity in Florida communities.

