South Florida on cleanup duty after Super Bowl 54 ends

MIAMI (WSVN) - After weeks of events and tourists, South Florida said so long to Super Bowl 54.

Crews gathered at Hard Rock Stadium and tackled a deep cleaning job Monday, just one day after the big game.

Super Bowl 54 brought fun and many activities to Miami, but now it has become just a memory.

“Today is Monday,” said Celiano Couture, a tourist. “Since it’s over, everything is clearing up.”

In the blink of an eye, the largest sporting event of the year has come and gone.

“It was crazy. The atmosphere is really intense,” said Dylan Calavrese who attended Super Bowl 54. “You could really just feel all the energy in the stadium.”

Now, it’s back to normal for South Florida. Just hours after the game, crews began taking the field apart. Venues built around the area are also being taken down.

“They really got to work and got to taking it down,” said Calavrese, “but I think everyone who wanted to experience it had the chance to experience it.”

Fox has already taken apart their South Beach compound, and the Convention Center is on day two of cleanups after hosting more than a week’s worth of festivities.

Crews are at Bayfront Park and the cleanup process is moving at a rapid pace.

“I was out here while everything was going on, and they did a great job,” said Couture.

At a news conference Monday morning, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tipped his hat to South Florida.

“We wanna thank everybody here in this community for their leadership and what they did in making Super Bowl 54 a tremendous success,” he said.

Now, all eyes are on Tampa with Florida’s west coast getting ready for their big day.

“Obviously, Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa community will be a wonderful place for Super Bowl 55,” said Goodell.

While it took months for the various venues and sites to pop up around the city, the entire cleanup should be done in just a couple of days.

