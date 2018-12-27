South Florida officials urge against New Years celebratory gunfire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and city leaders are reminding the community to refrain from shooting guns to celebrate the new year.

Just days away from 2019, officials held a news conference denouncing celebratory gunfire as a part of the city’s long-running “One Bullet Kills the Party” campaign.

Speakers reminded the audience about several victims, many of them children, who were killed by people firing bullets into the air.

Outside of the deadly consequences of shooting, police also said it’s a crime, one that city officials are cracking down on.

“If you shoot a gun in the air, we will find you. We will identify where you are, and you will be held responsible,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“If you see anyone that’s firing a firearm illegally, please call your local police department,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “Let us know, because together we ban against this irresponsibility.”

More events like this are planned for Friday and throughout the weekend in a collaborative effort to prevent anymore injuries or deaths from celebratory gunfire.

