FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The men and women of Broward Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement departments gathered in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning to raise money for the Special Olympics in the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Torch Run helps raise awareness and support the mission of Special Olympics Florida.

Michelle Canazaro, a multi-sport athlete who has been competing in the Special Olympics since she was 8 years old, is this year’s torchbearer.

“I’m just thinking about what an honor it is,” said Canazaro, “and like, what my life has really become.”

Michelle’s mother, Nancy Canazaro, says she has been there for her daughter throughout her journey.

“For 25 years, we’ve been going to practices and local events,” said Nancy, “and even traveling to the big events, and yes, I’ve been there for her, but it’s because she is just amazing.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.