South Florida officers host Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans in Miami.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press, with the help of United Way and the Miami Marlins, showed gratitude by serving an elaborate meal at Marlins Park for 100 veterans, Wednesday.

“I thought about everything that they’ve sacrificed, and to be able to serve those who have served, I brought this idea back to the chiefs of police of Miami-Dade County, and they were thrilled with the idea,” said Press.

Press, whose father was a veteran, started the event back in 2014.

“All you people are grateful for us having served, and everything’s good. It’s a good meal,” said Robert, a veteran.

The luncheon originally only served a handful of veterans at a small church on Calle Ocho.

