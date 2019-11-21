South Florida nonprofits get creative for Give Miami Day

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nonprofits across South Florida got creative in their plea for donations on Give Miami Day.

Motorists driving along U.S. 1 and Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade during rush hour traffic likely saw a dancing flash mob, Thursday morning.

For this year’s Give Miami Day, dancers are raising money for the nonprofit Underline, which is a 10-mile urban trail and future safe space and world class park from Brickell to South Dadeland.

The best part is it’s all being built under the Metrorail.

The first phase of the Underline is scheduled to open in Brickell in eight months.

The end game is miles of space for picnics, bike rides and nice walks.

