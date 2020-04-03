South Florida non-profits, volunteers host food distributions to help those in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Florida families have been left with no income and are in great need in the wake of the coronavirus.

South Florida organization Farm Share has stepped up to help in any way it can, as this is the start of a new month and bills are starting to pile up.

Long lines formed as early as 3 a.m. at First John Missionary Baptist Church in South Miami-Dade with people waiting for food distributions to begin.

The event was set to begin at 10 a.m. but had to be started an hour earlier when organizers noticed the number of people already lined up.

Those that visited the site were given bread, canned goods, vegetables and milk.

“It really has filled in a gap, financially, for me to stabilize my family,” said recipient Arnetta Cobb.

“It’s a powerful message to show today from our community leaders, that we’re here for them, that they don’t have to worry, they don’t have to panic in this time,” said First John Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Rodney Rumph. “The community leaders and our religious leaders are thinking about them, and we’re doing our best to make sure that they can provide for their families. That’s one less thing that they have to worry about at this time.”

Florida State Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-District 117, told 7News what he hopes to accomplish during this time of need in different South Florida communities.

“Well, let’s be absolutely clear, the line speaks for itself,” he said. “People are very much, they’re in need. We have a stay-at-home order issued by the governor. We have a stay-at-home order issued by the mayor, so people are not quite sure what to do and when to do it. When they hear us say, ‘Hey, come out and get these resources, this food,’ they may feel a little relieved, and they come out because their voices have been heard.”

McGhee distributed food to people while practicing a safe physical distance.

“To come out 3 a.m. for an event that begins at 10 a.m. also speaks to the gravity of the situation that they’re dealing with,” said McGhee.

Despite the long lines, due to impeccable planning, the lines ran quickly and smoothly.

“It’s quick. They’re very organized, which makes it a lot easier,” said Cobb.

“We all appreciate that they’re coming down in the neighborhood and, you know, looking back and looking out for the community,” said recipient Tammy Dawson.

The food distribution was on a first-come, first-served basis and continued through 1 p.m.

Over at the Caribe Restaurant in Miami, the establishment’s owners have been giving out free food throughout the week from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s unbelievable the heart they have over here to give out free meals to everybody,” Robert, a recipient, said.

The restaurant said they will continue to distribute food next week at one of their seven locations, and they will be announcing where food will be distributed on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile in Hialeah, the Salvation Army, the country’s largest social provider, dealed with excessive lines while passing out food and essential hygiene items. The distribution left recipients feeling grateful.

“Thank God that I at least get something,” a recipient said. “I appreciate God first and these people, so at least you got open doors to people who need something to eat, to at least take care of their kids and everything.”

DeliverLean joined forces with Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, the founder of the Overtown Youth Center, to hold a food distribution at Gibson Park, Friday.

“As we get further along, as the months go along, as the weeks go along, the need is going to be even greater,” Mourning said. “One of the necessities that a lot of the children and families in under-served communities are going to need is food.”

At the same time, NFL safety Johnathan Cyprien, who is from South Florida, and the city of North Miami Beach partnered with the Joshua Hart Foundation to deliver groceries and essentials to pre-selected residents.

“You want to keep them inside,” Cyprien said. “What we’re going to do is actually deliver it to their front porch and knock on their door. They’ll be able to open the door, pick up their food and have enough supplies for the entire week.”

