WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - He served our country for years, now his family and his South Florida community are helping to make his 101st birthday memorable.

Honor Flight South Florida hosted a drive-thru celebration in West Park for Arthur Harris’s 101st birthday.

The centenarian served during World War II.

“Three years, 3 months, 17 days,” said Harris.

Family, friends, officers and local leaders were all in attendance to honor the hero.

“My dad is just happy, and we’re happy everyone came out to celebrate this day with him, to make him happy and to appreciate his service, his years of service in the military,” said his daughter Jacqueline Harris.

“What city has a resident that’s 100 plus years old? There’s a legacy. Just the mere fact that he’s here and doing well, thriving and sharing the knowledge, we are just blessed to have him as part of our community,” said City of West Park Mayor Felicia Bruson.

The birthday celebration has become an annual tradition for the city and Harris’s family.

“We’ve been doing this for eight years maybe or longer. Now he expects it every year and every year he be on top of this birthday. He be inviting before we can even set it up,” said Jacqueline Harris.

And if you ask Harris how he feels about clearing the centenarian mark?

“Feel great … feel great,” said Harris.

One West Park commissioner said she hopes to get the city to name a street in Harris’s honor.

