HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Muslims came together to mark the beginning of Eid ul-Adha, an important Islamic holiday.

7News cameras captured congregants starting their day at Baitul Naseer Mosque in Hallandale Beach, Sunday.

Eid ul-Adha reminds Muslims of the importance of sacrifice, service to humanity and gratefulness to God.

