South Florida Muslim community reacts after Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of South Florida’s Muslim community are voicing their opinions following the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

On Tuesday, the 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court supported Trump’s travel ban and rejected the notion that it discriminates against Muslims.

The Council on American Islamic Relations reacted to the ruling, calling this travel ban shameful.

The Council said this nation was built on the acceptance of every group and that banning Muslims like this is immoral.

“Since the campaign, Mr. Trump has taken the Muslim community as a political ball and played with them,” said Wilfredo Ruiz with CAIR. “That is precisely what is worrisome, and that’s why — at the beginning of the implementation of this Muslim ban — we saw airports flooded not with Muslims, with people of the broader community because they realize this is something that affects us all. Because today it’s the Muslim community, and tomorrow it might be — or they’re already — the Mexican community.”

