South Florida museums offer free admission for military families this summer

(WSVN) - Multiple South Florida museums are offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.

Over 2,000 museums, zoos and nature centers across the country are taking part in the Blue Star Museum Program, which runs from Memorial Day on May 29th until Labor Day on September 3rd.

Blue Star Museums has provided free admission since 2010, partnering with participating museums to show appreciation for military service.

“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”

The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is part of a collaboration with Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense.

Participating museums in Broward:

Museum of Discovery and Science

Coral Springs Museum of Art

Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital

Young At Art Museum

Old Davie School Historical Museum

Fort Lauderdale Historical Society

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

Pompano Beach Historical Society

Participating museums in Miami-Dade:

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Lowe Art Museum

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

HistoryMiami Museum

Perez Art Museum Miami

Deering Estate

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Rubell Family Collection

The Bass Museum of Art

The Wolfsonian – Florida International University

Curtiss Mansion Inc.

Participating museums in the Florida Keys:

History of Diving Museum

Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden

Mel Fisher Maritime Museum

For a full list of participating locations in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.