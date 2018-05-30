South Florida museums offer free admission for military families this summer

(WSVN) - Multiple South Florida museums are offering free admission to military personnel and their families this summer.
Over 2,000 museums, zoos and nature centers across the country are taking part in the Blue Star Museum Program, which runs from Memorial Day on May 29th until Labor Day on September 3rd.
Blue Star Museums has provided free admission since 2010, partnering with participating museums to show appreciation for military service.
“Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community—whether it’s in your hometown or a stop on a road trip,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new arts experiences.”
The program is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts and is part of a collaboration with Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense.
Participating museums in Broward:
- Museum of Discovery and Science
- Coral Springs Museum of Art
- Sawgrass Nature Center and Wildlife Hospital
- Young At Art Museum
- Old Davie School Historical Museum
- Fort Lauderdale Historical Society
- NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale
- Pompano Beach Historical Society
Participating museums in Miami-Dade:
- Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
- Lowe Art Museum
- Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
- HistoryMiami Museum
- Perez Art Museum Miami
- Deering Estate
- Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
- Rubell Family Collection
- The Bass Museum of Art
- The Wolfsonian – Florida International University
- Curtiss Mansion Inc.
Participating museums in the Florida Keys:
- History of Diving Museum
- Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden
- Mel Fisher Maritime Museum
For a full list of participating locations in Florida, click here.
