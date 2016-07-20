South Florida museum releases loggerhead sea turtle

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A loggerhead sea turtle is being released into the wild at a South Florida attraction.

The Museum of Discovery and Science released sea turtle Neptune who has been part of the museum for the past two years, since his birth.

Visitors and staffers gathered as Neptune embarked on his next big adventure.

“All of our animals are part of the family, so when one goes off to college, so to speak, we are all wondering how they are doing,” said Marlene Janetos, Vice President of Visitor Services, Marketing and Communication, “so it’s just really nice, it’s another milestone.”

Neptune was released near the Sebastian Inlet in Melbourne and will then venture out to the ocean.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.