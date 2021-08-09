(WSVN) - A South Florida woman recovering from COVID-19 is sharing a message to the unvaccinated.

Yoiris Duran and her family were hospitalized with the virus.

“Last week was really bad and I even actually thought that, you know, we could die,” said Duran. “We couldn’t breathe. That was like dying at that moment so that’s when my son and I said, ‘Let’s go to the hospital. We can’t stay here.'”

As hospitals across the nation fill up with unvaccinated patients, Duran said she wishes she and her family had been vaccinated.

Duran said she was led by disinformation.

“I recommend everybody to go, and actually, I’m telling all my friends and family to go and get vaccinated, OK? I don’t want people to go through what we have gone through,” she said.

Duran said she and her family tried to live healthy lives but that did not stop them from getting severe symptoms from the virus.

Duran’s husband, who has asthma, was put on oxygen and eventually got a plasma treatment during his five-day stay at the hospital.

