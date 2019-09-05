South Florida mother arrested after threatening to blow up high school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a South Florida student has been arrested after she was accused of making troubling threats toward her daughter’s school.

Nancy Kramer appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

The 51-year-old was charged with making a bomb threat.

Authorities said she called St. Thomas Aquinas High School twice last week and threatened to kill the principal and blow up the Fort Lauderdale school.

