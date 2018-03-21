South Florida mom turns in son accused of carjacking vehicle with baby inside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A man suspected of stealing a vehicle that was left running with a sleeping baby inside made a quick stop at a nearby gas station, where he left the infant in its car seat with a clerk, saying “Take the baby! Take the baby!”

Michelle Ashby told the Palm Beach Post that she called 911 after the man knocked on the door at the Sunoco station in Royal Palm Beach about 4 a.m. Tuesday and left her with the child. The man fled from the gas station after leaving the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marquise Hudson Wednesday, thanks to his own mother turning him in.

The sheriff’s office posted his mugshot alongside a still from the security camera footage with the caption, “Hey Marquise Hudson, thanks to your mom we have you in custody for Grand Theft Auto & Kidnapping after you carjacked a KIA with a baby inside. #BUSTED”

Hey Marquise Hudson, thanks to your mom we have you in custody for Grand Theft Auto & Kidnapping after you carjacked a KIA with a baby inside. #BUSTED pic.twitter.com/YzxlL9uI1R — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.