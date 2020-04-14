South Florida medical facility pleads for help amid supply shortage

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida medical treatment facility is hoping for the community’s help due to the facility running low on supplies.

La Liga Contra Cancer Center said Tuesday they are running low on critical supplies, including masks, face shields and disposable shoe covers.

The Miami non-profit said they do not need monetary donations. They need supplies for their doctors and nurses to continue to safely treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

“All the cancer patients that I treat, they are so weak,” spokesperson Adriana Cora said. “Their immune system is so low that anything can send them to distress.”

The cancer center provides free chemotherapy to patients with the assistance of local doctors who volunteer their time.

