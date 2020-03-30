South Florida mayors join Gov. DeSantis at media conference regarding importance of staying home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders are joining forces to send a message to South Florida residents — you’re safer at home.

The mayors of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach County are expected to join Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a news conference at Hard Rock Stadium, Monday.

For weeks, they have all been trying to get the public to understand the importance of staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Very productive conference call with officials in Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “We’re sharing information and best practices that are based on recommendations of the CDC and other health experts.”

As the need for testing continues to grow, new sites will soon be put in place. There are already sites at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami’s Marlin’s Park and C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, among others.

Crews are setting up more sites in the region including one in Liberty City that is set to be open on Tuesday.

In Broward County, new developments have come out of Atria Willow Wood Senior Facility. The facility now has 19 confirmed cases including six residents who have died.

Mike Gentry, the Senior Vice President of Care at the facility said, “Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff and doing everything in our power to keep them safe.”

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced some good news on his virtual diaries recounting his journey since testing positive for the virus.

“Hey, everyone. I know it’s been a while since I’ve diaried,” said Suarez. “I tested negative for the first time today, and should be testing tomorrow for the second and last time to get out of quarantine according to the strictest guidelines from the CDC.”

Suarez tested negative for the first time after being quarantined at home for several weeks.

The scheduled news conference will be a joint presentation by local mayors to the public to stay home.

“It’s a message that’s in the best interest of our entire South Florida community,” said Gimenez. “We should all be coming together to fight the coronavirus, because this global pandemic has no boundaries.”

The news conference is set to begin at 10 a.m.

