FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale martial arts school held a free jiu-jitsu seminar to honor two fallen Hollywood police officers.

The seminar is benefiting the families of Yandy Chirino and Lieutenant John Graham.

Dozens participated in the class taught by experts.

“To support somebody that’s putting out day in day out their life on the line, it’s the minimum thing I can do for them,” said Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Lucas Morely.

Officer Chirino and Lieutenant Graham died hours apart last month.

The Hollywood community trying to ensure their service is not forgotten.

