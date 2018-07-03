South Florida man tricks grandfather into sending $15,000 in ransom money

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who falsified a kidnapping and coerced a grandfather into sending him $15,000 in ransom money.

Investigators said, in June, a Wisconsin man was contacted about sending $15,000 in ransom money because his grandson had been kidnapped. The Wisconsin man sent two packages containing the ransom money to two separate addresses in Hollywood.

Police determined that was a lie and no kidnapping occurred. However, the subject who attempted to pick up one of the packages was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

This subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

