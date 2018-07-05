South Florida man seen on video lighting fireworks inside Dollar Tree

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man could soon be in legal trouble after a dangerous Fourth of July stunt.

The man, who goes by doogang3x on Instagram, posted a video to his account showing him lighting a firework and taking it inside a Dollar Tree store, near Southwest 136th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Doogang3x, with “love is pain” tattooed across his chest, entered the store and placed the fireworks on the ground near some unsuspecting cashiers and customers.

His camera guy is heard saying, “I don’t think you’re supposed to put fireworks in a Dollar Tree, sir.”

Doogang3x is then seen on the ground pretending to be unaware of what’s going on.

“Why they doing that?” he said. “Let’s go! It’s Fourth of July. Let’s go, man!”

Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue responded to the scene a short while after to investigate and check if anybody was hurt.

Fortunately, nobody was injured as a result of the irresponsible act.

Dollar Tree released a statement regarding the incident: “We are committed to working with local authorities on their investigations. We are unable to share any additional details at this time.”

Doogang3x’s wild stunt garnered more than 20,000 views before he switched his Instagram account to private.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

