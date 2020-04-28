South Florida man, Presidente Supermarket join forces to pay for groceries for customers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Shoppers at a South Florida grocery store received a surprise after one social media post led to a chain of acts of kindness.

When Andres Asion went for a bike ride on South Beach on Saturday morning, he did not expect what he saw.

“The food line location is by the W, which is around 21st Street,” said Asion.

What Asion saw was a food distribution event that stretched for several blocks.

“It’s kind of not normal to see people in food lines in South Beach with cars backed up for two miles,” he said. “I put it up on social media. Somebody saw it and was taken aback by the need in Miami.”

A San Francisco man, unknown to Asion, sent over $500 to help, but Asion wanted to do more.

“So, I reached out to Presidente Supermarket, and they agreed to match the funds, so we could help out even more families in need,” said Asion.

Later that day, he delivered his promise.

“So, I’m going into the store now and basically buy the food for people that are in line,” said Asion as he video recorded his efforts.

He surprised shoppers with another week’s worth of groceries they did not have to worry about.

“They were, like, elated,” he said. “They were extremely happy.”

Asion’s efforts triggered the same spirit in others when they saw what he did.

“When another friend of mine saw that, he decided to send another $1,000 to top that,” said Asion, “so we ended up spending about $3,500 helping 70 families in Presidente Supermarket that same day.”

Asion said he was happy to be just one part of this amazing effort.

“So, it was kind of like a domino reaction of paying it forward, and it just happened in a beautiful way,” he said.

He said he plans on surprising another set of families this Saturday.

Presidente Supermarket has agreed to match the donations Asion gathers, so that more families can be helped in this time of crisis.

