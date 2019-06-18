South Florida man looking to buy Tamarac home buys 100-foot strip of land instead

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A man is asking for a refund from Broward County after he thought he bought a home, but instead, he bought a strip of land in a Tamarac neighborhood.

Kerville Holness Jr. said he was looking for a tax deed property to buy so he could flip it and turn it into an investment to help pay for dental school.

“That’s the thing — I have my name tied up on something that I can’t even use,” he said.

It turns out the 28-year-old won the bid for property along 100th Way and spent $9,100 thanks to help from his dad.

“I have no regret putting up the money,” Kerville Holness said. “What I regret is deception that was had from the county.”

The 28-year-old said he thought he was getting a small home. Instead, he and his father are now the owners of a small strip of land that goes from the front yard, through the property and into the backyard.

“I would never think that something being done through the county itself — not a third-party, it’s just in-house — that you could still get snagged like this,” Holness Jr. said.

The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office said all the information about the property including it’s value — $50 — and the fact they were bidding on 100 square feet of land is on the website. They said they provided the most accurate information under Florida law in a clear and concise way.

“I never expected this from the county. Never,” Holness said.

The family argues the tools on the site conflicted with each other, which made it unclear what they were actually buying.

“I want my money back, and I simply want my name off the deed,” Holness Jr. said.

The director of records, taxes, and treasury division told 7News the only way they cancel a sale is if there was an administrative issue, and in this case, there wasn’t.

The website suggests people do title and lien searches to understand what they are buying and what may be attached to the sale.

“We could also say, ‘What did you do as a county to say, ‘Have you made it fully fool-proof that there’s no misunderstanding of what you’re getting.””

The family said they are looking at their next steps to fight the sale.

A Broward County official told 7News they are working on trying to add an acknowledgement checkmark on the website to make sure bidders have read the warning before the move forward in the process.

