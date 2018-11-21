South Florida man faces new charge in fatal Sunny Isles crash

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man returned to court after being hit with a new charge stemming from a fatal crash in Sunny Isles.

Joseph Jacob Franco was charged with tampering in a court hearing, Wednesday.

Officials said Franco crashed into a bus stop in Sunny Isles, striking a family of four back in July.

Afterward, witnesses said they saw Franco throwing something into the trash.

The family was rushed to a nearby hospital where 34-year-old father Amir Pelleg died.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.