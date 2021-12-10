HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man woke up to a nightmare after a night out with some women he had just met.

After a meetup in Miami he was hustled in Hialeah.

“I wasn’t thinking,” said the victim. “I’ve been drinking all night, and I made a bad decision. I’m just glad I’m alive.”

Bad move, bad night, bad spot for this victim. He said he was drugged and robbed after meeting two women at a Brickell restaurant and bar.

“I know for a fact that they drugged me at the hotel,” said the victim.

He wound up without his Rolex and $3,000 he had for his night out.

After being picked up by the two women, he was taken to the Presidente Hotel in Hialeah to have some drinks. He last remembers having a sip of alcohol and waking up the next day alone.

“I instantly looked at my wrist and noticed that my watch was gone,” he said, “went to my bag that I had and saw that the $3,000 in cash that I had was gone too… I felt like a sucker. Just ’cause I went out and had a good time and had a few drinks doesn’t give them the right to prey and spike my drink and rob me.”

He immediately called police. He retraced his own steps and got surveillance video from Saturday night at Brickell’s Komodo Restaurant.

He got images of the vehicle that he rode in with the women early Sunday morning, where he was driven outside Elleven Night Club in Miami to the hotel. For him, the rest of the night was a blur.

“First, don’t go out by yourself. Try to go out in a group of people,” said the victim. “Watch your surroundings, and don’t take any drinks from anybody. These girls should be taken off the streets, so they don’t do this to somebody else.”

Hialeah police said this is an open investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.