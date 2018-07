MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man drowned in Miami Beach.

Cellphone video captured 55-year-old Anthony Waiters near 82nd Street being rushed to the hospital, Saturday afternoon.

Waiters was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 55-year-old’s girlfriend said they were attending a family reunion at a nearby pavilion in the area.

