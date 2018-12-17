South Florida man accused of sympathizing with ISIS, posting bomb making videos

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is behind bars, suspected of distributing information on how to build a bomb and sympathizing with ISIS.

FBI agents took 33-year-old Tayyab Tahir Ismail into custody after they raided his parents’ Pembroke Pines home along Southwest 64th Street and 191st Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Ismail first became known to them in 2010 when he made terrorist threats to a homeless shelter.

Ismail befriended James Medina who, in 2016 was arrested for targeting an Aventura synagogue. Medina was sentenced to 25 years in prison for those threats.

As agents investigated Medina at the time, they discovered Ismail discussed his disdain for the United States and his desire to travel to the Caliphate with a confidential FBI source.

Ismail was born in Pakistan but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

He made travels back to his home country in December 2017 and reportedly returned with several copies of ISIS propaganda.

Authorities said Ismail often referenced lectures given by ISIS leader Anwar al-Aulaqi. He allegedly knew about Medina’s plot but didn’t notify law enforcement.

At one point in the Medina investigation, agents made contact with Ismail, and he voluntarily surrendered his weapons, officials said. He also provided his phone number to agents.

Ismail allegedly ran a website where he posted thousands of messages about violent jihad, and even looked up ways to mask his online activities.

One of the instructions on the site, officials said, was a step-by-step video on how to build a suicide vest.

FBI specialists examined the video and confirmed that some of the techniques could in fact make a bomb.

Neighbors in the community where he lived were stunned to hear about the allegations.

“It’s literally right down the street from my house,” one neighbor said. “It’s alarming to say the least, but it shows you never know who you’re living with no matter where you live.”

“I live there, so that’s kind of shocking actually,” another neighbor echoed. “I had no clue that was what it was about.”

Ismail faces charges of distributing information on how to make explosives.

