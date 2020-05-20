South Florida malls welcome customers as stores reopen

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Shopping malls across South Florida have started to reopen.

Shoppers were eagerly welcomed back to Dolphin Mall, Wednesday.

Small groups of shoppers were allowed to enter the mall, limiting capacity to only 50% at a time. Individual stores also had to operate at 50% capacity.

The mall closed its doors on March 19 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Cleaning and disinfecting of the mall and stores will take place at several intervals throughout the day.

Face coverings must be worn by all employees.

“Finally, after two months of being closed, today, May 20, we finally opened up Dolphin Mall at 11 o’clock this morning,” said Dolphin Mall General Manager Pete Marrereo. “We’ve been looking forward to this day for some time, and we’re prepared to be ready to satisfy our customers visiting our mall today.”

Dolphin Mall will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The bowling alley and movie theater remain closed until further notice.

Aventura Mall will be open for business on Thursday.

For a full schedule of when local malls will reopen, visit this link.

