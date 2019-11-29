South Florida malls prepare for influx of Black Friday shoppers

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - After enjoying time with loved ones on Thanksgiving, South Florida shoppers are waking up early to head out to the mall and snag some deals on Black Friday.

Employees and security at malls like Dolphin are prepared for the biggest day of the holiday shopping season.

“It’s just fun. It’s just great deals,” said a man in one of Sawgrass Mills’ parking lots.

Others didn’t want to miss out on the deals and headed out to shop on Thanksgiving.