South Florida malls prepare for influx of Black Friday shoppers

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - After enjoying time with loved ones on Thanksgiving, South Florida shoppers are waking up early to head out to the mall and snag some deals on Black Friday.
Employees and security at malls like Dolphin are prepared for the biggest day of the holiday shopping season.
“It’s just fun. It’s just great deals,” said a man in one of Sawgrass Mills’ parking lots.
Others didn’t want to miss out on the deals and headed out to shop on Thanksgiving.
“I didn’t give it up. I postponed it,” said Dadeland Mall shopper. “I came out today to purchase my first suit.”
“It’s Thanksgiving, Black Friday. It’s the day today. All the excitement, I mean, it’s rocking right now,” said BrandsMart USA spokesperson Francisco Lozano.
Another shopper said it always pays to plan ahead.
“If you just go out of the house and expect to get something, no. You have to plan,” she said.
7News cameras captured Sweetwater Police officers using new drones to get a bird’s-eye view of the mall exterior and parking lots.
“We’re going to be here throughout the weekend,” said Sweetwater Police Officer Jonathan Arche.“We’re going to be looking for specific behavior to target any wannabe criminals who think that they can prey on our citizens or anybody who’s coming here to the mall to shop.”
