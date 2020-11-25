South Florida malls prepare for holiday shoppers amid pandemic

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Holiday shopping this year will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several South Floridians decided to start their holiday shopping on Wednesday at Dolphin Mall to avoid a potentially large crowd on Black Friday.

“I’m trying to see what kind of deals the stores are offering and what kind of sales everyone’s offering,” said shopper Mai Cenise. “The pre-Black Friday sales, I want to see what that’s all about.”

When asked if she would be back on Black Friday, Cenise replied, “No, definitely not, that’s why we’re here today.”

Safety measures have been put in place to help shoppers avoid contracting COVID-19.

7News cameras captured social distancing markers on the floors and hand sanitizer stations throughout the mall.

Several stores are now offering a curbside pick-up option and virtual queuing to avoid long lines.

Dolphin Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving but on Friday, the mall will be expanding its hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.