South Florida mail carrier helps deliver Surfside 9-year-old’s wish list to Santa Claus

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mail carrier helped deliver a 9-year-old girl’s wish list to Santa Claus ahead of Christmas, and he also gave her a heartfelt gift of his own.

Nine-year-old Lily Puls received a mail truck and a coloring book from one of Santa’s helpers, who they know as Mailman Adam.

“One of the mail people told Santa that I’ve been very good this year,” Lily said.

Mailman Adam was the first to receive the 9-year-old’s letter. It had a wish list, of course, along with a message from Lily.

“I love you. I am trying to believe that you are real, but my parents make me think you’re fake a little,” she wrote. “I understand if you can’t get me all of it, but at least one of my items. Love, Lily, to Santa.”

“Without us knowing, she wrote a letter to Santa,” Hillary Puls, Lily’s mother, said. “All of the sudden, we got two packages. One with a copy of the letter she sent to Santa and then a handwritten from the mailman in cursive — which nobody writes anymore in perfect cursive — and a coloring book and a truck.”

In his letter, Mailman Adam assured Lily her original letter is on the way to the jolly old elf himself, writing “Our special mail carrier left for the North Pole to deliver your letter to Santa Claus.”

The letter goes on to say that Santa will be informed that Lily has been extra good this year and extra kind.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Lily has left encouraging notes, drawings and a “letter of appreciation” for Mailman Adam.

“He was very happy and excited,” Lily said.

In return, he helped Lily connect with Santa.

It’s a story the Puls family is happy to share.

“It really made everyone in the community feel happy and really thankful and appreciative of Adam, which obviously, he deserves for what he’s doing for this community during this tough time,” Puls said, “but also to take his time to put together a letter and keep the miracle of Christmas and Santa alive, that’s a really nice thing to do.”

Like Santa, Mailman Adam is busy this time of year, but he did reach out to Lily’s mother to let her know how much he appreciates the notes and words of encouragement from Lily.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.