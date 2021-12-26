MIAMI (WSVN) - Clear skies and pleasant temperatures conspired to make Christmas Day a pleasant day out for South Florida residents and visitors who got a chance to spend quality time with loved ones.

7News cameras captured families out and about in downtown Miami, Saturday night.

Hours earlier, Christmas was in the not-so-frosty air along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, where early risers were seen walking their dogs.

Later in the day, families stopped off for a midday snack in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood.

Once the sun set, a 50-foot tree lit up the night at Bayfront Park.

The festive sight attracted sightseers of all ages.

“I really like the tree, like, it came out really beautiful,” said an onlooker.

“We’re looking at the lights,” said Addison Sayzaldivar.

Some spent the day with family.

“It’s very nice to have Christmas at home with all my family,” said Sayzaldivar.

Other folks were excited about their freshly unwrapped gifts.

“My husband gave me this bracelet,” said Cristian Bonetti.

Some were more excited more than others. Cameras showed a boy not feeling the spirit of the season while riding a scooter.

Others had a clear plan in mind for the day,

“Me? I’ve just been drinking,” said a young woman.

Out-of-towners flocked to South Beach on Saturday evening, like the Patels, who are originally from England.

“From the cold climate, where you spend Christmas in the cold and snow and rain, to 80 degrees, nice and hot at the beach,” said.

Even families who don’t celebrate the holiday, made the most of the resplendent day on the Southern coast.

“We really love Lincoln [Road] Mall, especially, in South Beach, because they do have the tree, the menorah, the dreidel,” said Tamara Jacobson.

Santa may missed a few things on the list.

“I wish I was a celebrity,” said Sayzaldivar.

But overall, those who spoke with 7News said their Christmas went “really well​.”

