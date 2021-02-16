South Florida left inundated with floodwater following afternoon storms

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida residents and motorists were left dealing with flooded streets and sidewalks because of torrential downpours that swept through the region.

Cars could be seen battling floodwater in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 23rd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

One resident captured a black SUV wading through the floodwater in front of his home. The resulting wake pushed the water towards the building’s doors and windows.

Flooding could also be seen in Miami’s Brickell section. However, the floodwater has since started to recede in the area.

Motorists are advised not to drive through standing water as their vehicles may become disabled.

