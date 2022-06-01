MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Supply chain and inflation concerns are impacting hurricane preparations for many South Floridians.

State and local leaders addressed their concerns Wednesday and are urging those to begin preparing for the predicted active season.

June 1, is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and the theme is to prepare for an active season.

“The best way to be hurricane resilient is planning ahead,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“To all of our residents, it’s time to listen up, to get prepared,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava.

The city, county and state leaders have addressed the predicted above active season.

“Preparedness and awareness are absolutely vital,” said Florida Sen. Ileana Garcia.

They are urging people across South Florida to be ready and make the push to prepare even greater.

“The importance while we’re assembled here today is to make sure you don’t take these storms for granted,” said Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

Their big concern is people not heeding warnings and getting out in time.

“These are real threats. We can replace stuff. We can replace a house. We can replace a TV. We can’t replace you,” said Patronis.

With supply chain issues becoming a large impact to South Floridians, leaders said big box stores have anticipated a run on supplies for the start of the hurricane season.

“The Home Depots, the Lowe’s, all those typically stock up those supplies, have been in preparation for hurricane season. This isn’t their first rodeo,” said Patronis.

As inflation continues to skyrocket, the state is doing what they can, including the sales tax holiday, too alleviate some pain in having to purchase supplies.

“If you watch, the pennies the dollars will take care of themselves,” said Patronis.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts this hurricane season will have 14-21 named storms, with six to 10 of those hurricanes. Three to six of the hurricanes will be a Category 3 or higher.

The state and county leaders have said that they are prepared for whatever may make it’s way to South Florida and have offered their own tips for preparing.

“We live in paradise, and unfortunately Mother Nature likes to send us challenges,” said Patronis.

