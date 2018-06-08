South Florida leaders set up donation sites for Guatemala volcano victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders have created donation sites for those affected by the eruption of the Guatemala volcano.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz helped set up eight donation locations across South Florida, which are aiming to help provide relief for families ravished by the Guatemala volcano.
“We are coordinating with the municipalities and local agencies to provide life-saving and necessity items as soon as possible,” said Diaz.
The requested items for those looking to donate include canned food, antibiotics, diapers, toothpaste and first-aid kits.
Below is the full list of items the donation sites are collecting:
Medicines
- Medication for respiratory infections
- Antibiotics
- Alcohol
- Peroxide
- First aid kit
Food
- Nonperishable items
- Canned food
- Gatorade
- Juice
Essentials
- Feminine towels
- Diapers for kids and adults
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Powder soap
Below is a list of the donation sites:
- Doral Government Center
8401 N.W. 53rd Terrace, Doral
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Morgan Levy Park
5300 N.W. 102nd Ave., Doral
Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Virginia Gardens
6498 N.W. 38th Terrace, Virginia Gardens
Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Goodlet Park
4200 W. 8th Ave., Hialeah
Monday-Friday 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Westland Gardens Park
13501 N.W. 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens
Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Town of Medley
7777 N.W. 72nd Ave., Medley
Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday noon – 4 p.m.
- Commissioner “Pepe” Diaz’s District Office
8345 N.W. 12th St., Doral
Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday 2 pm – 5 p.m.
- Jorge Mas Canosa Park
250 S.W. 114th Ave., Sweetwater
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
