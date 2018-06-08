South Florida leaders set up donation sites for Guatemala volcano victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders have created donation sites for those affected by the eruption of the Guatemala volcano.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz helped set up eight donation locations across South Florida, which are aiming to help provide relief for families ravished by the Guatemala volcano.

“We are coordinating with the municipalities and local agencies to provide life-saving and necessity items as soon as possible,” said Diaz.

The requested items for those looking to donate include canned food, antibiotics, diapers, toothpaste and first-aid kits.

Below is the full list of items the donation sites are collecting:

Medicines

  • Medication for respiratory infections
  • Antibiotics
  • Alcohol
  • Peroxide
  • First aid kit

Food

  • Nonperishable items
  • Canned food
  • Gatorade
  • Juice

Essentials

  • Feminine towels
  • Diapers for kids and adults
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Powder soap

Below is a list of the donation sites:

  • Doral Government Center
    8401 N.W. 53rd Terrace, Doral
    Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Morgan Levy Park
    5300 N.W. 102nd Ave., Doral
    Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
  • Virginia Gardens
    6498 N.W. 38th Terrace, Virginia Gardens
    Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Goodlet Park
    4200 W. 8th Ave., Hialeah
    Monday-Friday 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
    Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Westland Gardens Park
    13501 N.W. 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens
    Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Town of Medley
    7777 N.W. 72nd Ave., Medley
    Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Saturday and Sunday noon – 4 p.m.
  • Commissioner “Pepe” Diaz’s District Office
    8345 N.W. 12th St., Doral
    Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    Sunday 2 pm – 5 p.m.
  • Jorge Mas Canosa Park
    250 S.W. 114th Ave., Sweetwater
    Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

