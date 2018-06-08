South Florida leaders set up donation sites for Guatemala volcano victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders have created donation sites for those affected by the eruption of the Guatemala volcano.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz helped set up eight donation locations across South Florida, which are aiming to help provide relief for families ravished by the Guatemala volcano.

“We are coordinating with the municipalities and local agencies to provide life-saving and necessity items as soon as possible,” said Diaz.

Related: ‘Nobody is left’: Guatemala volcano ravaged entire families

The requested items for those looking to donate include canned food, antibiotics, diapers, toothpaste and first-aid kits.

Below is the full list of items the donation sites are collecting:

Medicines

Medication for respiratory infections

Antibiotics

Alcohol

Peroxide

First aid kit

Food

Nonperishable items

Canned food

Gatorade

Juice

Essentials

Feminine towels

Diapers for kids and adults

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Powder soap

Below is a list of the donation sites:

Doral Government Center

8401 N.W. 53rd Terrace, Doral

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

8401 N.W. 53rd Terrace, Doral Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Morgan Levy Park

5300 N.W. 102nd Ave., Doral

Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

5300 N.W. 102nd Ave., Doral Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Virginia Gardens

6498 N.W. 38th Terrace, Virginia Gardens

Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6498 N.W. 38th Terrace, Virginia Gardens Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Goodlet Park

4200 W. 8th Ave., Hialeah

Monday-Friday 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

4200 W. 8th Ave., Hialeah Monday-Friday 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Westland Gardens Park

13501 N.W. 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

13501 N.W. 107th Ave., Hialeah Gardens Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Town of Medley

7777 N.W. 72nd Ave., Medley

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday noon – 4 p.m.

7777 N.W. 72nd Ave., Medley Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday noon – 4 p.m. Commissioner “Pepe” Diaz’s District Office

8345 N.W. 12th St., Doral

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday 2 pm – 5 p.m.

8345 N.W. 12th St., Doral Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday 2 pm – 5 p.m. Jorge Mas Canosa Park

250 S.W. 114th Ave., Sweetwater

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.