South Florida leaders encourage no guns on Fourth of July

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local leaders are asking South Floridians to put their weapons away this Fourth of July.

“One Bullet Kills the Party” is the message for Independence Day, community leaders said Tuesday morning at a news conference at Henry Reeves Park in Miami.

“As you know, when bullets are fired into the air, they must come down,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson.

South Florida police departments stood alongside Edmonson during the conference.

“I can assure you this: If we come across someone who’s firing a gun into the air on Fourth of July, there’s no exception to the rule,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “You will be arrested.”

“Once you shoot a bullet in the air, it will eventually come down, and it could come down on one of these precious people,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Miami-Dade Police Director.Juan Perez said those who are thinking of firing their guns need to think about the children.

If you see someone firing a gun on the Fourth of July or know of anyone trying to celebrate by using these weapons, call police.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.