WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Dozens of students received free swag thanks to a generous gesture.

Free sneakers were handed out by the Orange Bowl Committee as part of the Kicks for Kids program.

The program was created to allow children to participate in and benefit from sports and exercise.

