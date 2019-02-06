South Florida judge ends legal feud between Rapture and Ultra

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida judge has made a decision ending a lawsuit between the Rapture and Ultra music festivals.

The judge dismissed the case made by Rapture Music Festival who had claimed the City of Miami broke anti-trust laws when it accepted Ultra’s new venue location.

Rapture, a music festival with a smaller attendance, has been held in Virginia Key for the past two years.

Ultra’s venue changed from Bayfront Park to Virginia Key when four out of five Miami commissioners voted to change the location in November.

Rapture’s website currently has the venue listed as TBA for their 2019 festival.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.