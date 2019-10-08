South Florida Jews gather at Coral Gables synagogue to observe Yom Kippur

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Jews across South Florida gathered at a synagogue in Coral Gables for Yom Kippur, the holiest time on the Jewish calendar.

Services were held at Temple Judea, Tuesday night.

The day of atonement began at sundown and is observed for 25 hours with no eating or drinking. Jews also pray to repent for the sins of the past year while asking for forgiveness.

The fast is broken with a festive meal Wednesday night at sundown.

