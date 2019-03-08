South Florida island has richest zip code in U.S.

FISHER ISLAND, FLA. (WSVN) — When you think of what the richest zip code in the country might be, you may start thinking of places in California or New York. Think again.

According to a Bloomberg report, that title goes to 33109, which is Fisher Island near Miami Beach.

Residents in the island make an average of $2.2 million per year, the report stated.

For those unfamiliar with the exclusive island, it’s located just under 1,000 feet from the southernmost part of South Beach.

The 216-acre island is home to more than 700 families who use the location as a second, third or fourth resort home.

Interestingly, the only way in and out of the island is by a ferry that can also transport cars or yacht.

Thinking about paying a visit to the exclusive land? The only way to access Fisher Island is to be a resident or the approved guest of one.

