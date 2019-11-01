South Florida hotspots, shoppers prepare for upcoming holiday season

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida hotspots and shoppers have begun their preparations for the upcoming holiday season.

At Dadeland Mall in Southwest Miami-Dade, Santa’s Village has been set up and is waiting for the man in red to arrive.

“It’s just exciting,” shopper Dania Gomez said. “Everybody likes the decorations and the music and big family gatherings and the food.”

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers will spend an average of $1,047 during the 2019 holiday season, and 39% of them started shopping in November. Overall, holiday sales are expected to reach nearly $730 billion.

Shoppers at the mall said they are putting their holiday lists together.

“Cologne. Get some nice clothes. Shoes,” a shopper said.

“Anything with an Apple logo on it,” shopper Katherine Mattison-Gomez said.

South Florida staple Santa’s Enchanted Forrest kicked off their 37th season on Halloween night with a tree lighting ceremony.

“An enchanted forest just filled with animated displays and over 100 rides and games for kids to enjoy,” spokesperson Maritza Gutierrez said.

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey posted a video of her celebrating the arrival of the upcoming holiday season.

When asked if people forget their bank accounts have a limit, the first shopper said, “We’ll worry about that at the new year.”

Dadeland Mall will be hosting their inaugural tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 13.

