South Florida hot spot Sports Grill celebrates 35th anniversary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Wednesday is not only Saint Patrick’s Day, but it’s Sports Grill’s 35th anniversary.

Sports Grill is known to give back to the local community year-round.

7News has worked with the South Florida family-owned business and took part in the Wings for Wishes competition in 2020.

The wing eating contest raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The well-known restaurant has been around for more than three decades and it is celebrating with specials all year long.

To celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, Sports Grill is offering $3.50 pints of green beer, green tea shots, and pints of Guinness.

We are TWO days away from our 35th Anniversary! 3/15: St. Patrick's Day menu all week 3/17: $3.50 Green Beer, Green Tea Shots, Guinness, Irish Whiskey Shots 3/18: $.35 Boneless Wings 3/19: ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR, $3.50 Long Island Iced Teas & Margaritas 3/20-21: 2 for $35 pic.twitter.com/ythpOnj5a3 — Sports Grill (@sportsgrill) March 15, 2021

To find out more about Sports Grill’s March specials, click here.

